How to Get Free Tickets to the Kusama Exhibit in Washington, D.C.

The Japanese artist’s retrospective at the Hirshhorn Museum may be the hardest ticket to get this season.

Starting Monday, February 13, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden will begin distributing free timed passes for the opening weekend of its career retrospective of Yayoi Kusama, whose famous mirrored rooms have made her one of the world’s most popular living artists.

Every Monday at noon, passes for timed entry for that week will be released via the museum’s website.

In addition to an expected record turnout, exhibit organizers say that some of Kusama’s art is meant to experienced singularly.

“The nature of the exhibition means only a few people, really three at a time, can experience a room,” the museum’s deputy director Elizabeth Duggal told The Washington Post. “You can’t rush the experience. We needed to be thoughtful to maximize our visitors’ experience.”

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors officially opens on February 23 for an 11-week run, closing on May 14. After its stint in Washington, the exhibit will embark on a North American tour to visit Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Cleveland.

Through February 1, you also try to win free VIP passes for opening weekend by going to the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden and taking a photo of Kusama’s “Pumpkin” sculpture, currently on view in the museum’s plaza, and post it to Instagram with the hashtag #InfiniteKusama.