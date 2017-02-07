The Grammy Museum Will Open Its First East Coast Location This Fall

You'll get everything from meet-and-greets with music icons to tutorials on how to mix your own music.

Music devotees will soon be able to explore 8,000 square feet of exhibit space at the Grammy Museum's first East Coast location, set to open in Newark, New Jersey this fall.

The Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center, in partnership with the arena, will be located on the ground floor of the building and will feature a dedicated section for hometown icons like Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, and Whitney Houston.

The space will also feature a brand new exhibit, "And the Grammy Goes To...," which will take visitors through the history of the awards in Newark before making its way to Los Angeles.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

“As a New Jersey native who’s grown up with artists like Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen, both of whom put this state on the map, I am thrilled to partner with the Prudential Center to bring the Grammy Museum Experience to Newark,” Bob Santelli, the executive director of the museum, said in a statement. “This is where my love for music started, and this is also where my career started, so I’m most looking forward to the opportunities this will afford the young people and students of New Jersey."

Interactive exhibits will let visitors simulate what it's like to perform on stage, give them a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process, teach tutorials on rapping and mixing music, and give a look at the history of the Grammy Awards.

The venue will also serve as an education center by bringing in programs that allow children to interact with Grammy artists and explore the creative process of music making, in addition to going to sound checks when Grammy performers are playing at the Prudential Center.

Finally, guests will get to take part in public programs for meet-and-greet opportunities with Grammy artists.

The new location is set to open in October, according to Santelli, though prices are still being determined.