32 Los Angeles Museums Will Be Free This Weekend

If you're in southern California this weekend, some the best of the area’s science, art, and history will be free to all.
On Sunday, January 29, 32 museums in and around Los Angeles will offer free admission as part of the SoCal Museums’ 12th annual Free-For-All Day.
The museums included are some of the city’s most famous, like the California Science Center, Getty Center and Villa, Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) and the Natural History Museum.
Visitors to the museums on Sunday will get free general admission, although entrance to special exhibits or ticketed events will not be included.
The event is presented in partnership with Los Angeles Metro, who has arranged for visitors to receive a discount at select museum gift shops when they present their transit access passes.
For a full list of museums offering free admission on Sunday, visit the SoCal Museums website. Information about individual museum’s operating hours is available on their websites.
Those unable to make it to southern California this weekend can still visit the area’s best museums for free by visiting on each individual museum’s scheduled free day.
The 32 free museums are:
Annenberg Space for Photography
Armory Center for the Arts
Autry Museum of the American West
Bowers Museum
The Broad
California African American Museum
California Science Center
Columbia Memorial Space Center
Craft & Folk Art Museum
Descanso Gardens
Fowler Museum at UCLA
Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine
Getty Center
Getty Villa
Hammer Museum
Japanese American National Museum
Kidspace Children’s Museum
Laguna Art Museum
La Brea Tar Pits and Museum
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)
The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)
Museum of Tolerance
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
Orange County Museum of Art
The Paley Center for Media
Pasadena Museum of California Art
Petersen Automotive Museum
Reserve timed tickets in advance here
Pomona College Museum of Art
Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Skirball Cultural Center
Sunnylands
Zimmer Children’s Museum