32 Los Angeles Museums Will Be Free This Weekend

If you're in southern California this weekend, some the best of the area’s science, art, and history will be free to all.

On Sunday, January 29, 32 museums in and around Los Angeles will offer free admission as part of the SoCal Museums’ 12th annual Free-For-All Day.

The museums included are some of the city’s most famous, like the California Science Center, Getty Center and Villa, Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) and the Natural History Museum.

© Yayoi Kusama, Courtesy of David Zwirner

Visitors to the museums on Sunday will get free general admission, although entrance to special exhibits or ticketed events will not be included.

compassandcamera/Getty Images

The event is presented in partnership with Los Angeles Metro, who has arranged for visitors to receive a discount at select museum gift shops when they present their transit access passes.

For a full list of museums offering free admission on Sunday, visit the SoCal Museums website. Information about individual museum’s operating hours is available on their websites.

Those unable to make it to southern California this weekend can still visit the area’s best museums for free by visiting on each individual museum’s scheduled free day.

The 32 free museums are:

Annenberg Space for Photography

Armory Center for the Arts

Autry Museum of the American West

Bowers Museum

The Broad

California African American Museum

California Science Center

Columbia Memorial Space Center

Craft & Folk Art Museum

Descanso Gardens

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine

Getty Center

Getty Villa

Hammer Museum

Japanese American National Museum

Kidspace Children’s Museum

Laguna Art Museum

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)

Museum of Tolerance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

Orange County Museum of Art

The Paley Center for Media

Pasadena Museum of California Art

Petersen Automotive Museum

Reserve timed tickets in advance here

Pomona College Museum of Art

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Skirball Cultural Center

Sunnylands

Zimmer Children’s Museum