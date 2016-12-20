Take a Look Inside Grand Central Terminal Where Most People Never Get to Go

Travel + Leisure had the rare opportunity to take a private tour of the 103-year-old Grand Central Terminal, New York City’s Beaux Arts masterpiece that also happens to be the world’s largest metropolitan train station with 44 platforms and more than 100 tracks.

While the tour is normally only available to VIPs, T+L was invited to get an exclusive look at the private areas inside Grand Central Terminal by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, a trustee of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and descendent of the family that built the iconic landmark.

Of the nearly 22 million people who visit Grand Central every year, few get the chance to venture underground to see the M42 sub-basement, visit the master control room and the private executive offices overlooking the main concourse, or climb up two steel ladders and peer out from the face of the famous Tiffany Clock.

We did that and more, and now you can too in these photos from the tour.