Get Ready to Experience the New Iron Man Ride at Hong Kong Disneyland

Disney's first Marvel-themed ride, the Iron Man Experience, officially opens on January 11 at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Park visitors can ascend into a world of innovation at the new Stark Expo at Tomorrowland, where they’ll find exhibition halls to explore before boarding the Iron Wing flight vehicle to ride through the streets of Hong Kong with Iron Man.

Riders are taken on an epic battle against Hydra as they travel to the Hong Kong Stark Tower and hover over the skies above Hong Kong, overlooking streets reminiscent of West Kowloon.

The ride will also give guests the chance to glimpse at Hong Kong’s iconic sights, which include the Tsing Ma Bridge, the Victoria Harbour, and several of Hong Kong stunning mountain ranges, while guests will also be able to meet Iron Man himself.

Other additions include the chance to try on Iron Man’s gear through virtual reality and to explore several exhibit halls that include items like Captain America’s prototype shield to the Iron Man Mark III suit.

More than 70 Disney Imagineers in Hong Kong worked with the Marvel team to create what will the world’s first Iron Man-themed attraction.