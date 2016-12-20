This 'Invisible' Glass Bridge in China Is a Thrillseeker's Dream Come True

China is getting yet another high-elevation glass bridge made specifically for thrillseekers—except this time there won’t be any visible cables or tethers for reassurance.

A series of bridges and walkways will use mirrored stainless steel and black stone to create an “invisible” connection between sandstone formations in the middle of Wulingyuan Scenic Area.

Courtesy of Martin Duplantier Architects

The area—known as Zhangjiajie—was the inspiration for Hallelujah Mountains in “Avatar,” and made history in 1982 when it became China’s first national forest park.

The bridge system, from France-based Martin Duplantier Architectes, will cost over $4 million to construct. It was designed to be invisible and to seamlessly blend into its surroundings, allowing visitors to immerse themselves completely in nature without tethers or cables obstructing the views.

Courtesy of Martin Duplantier Architects

Courtesy of Martin Duplantier Architects

Nozzles will spray water every seven minutes to create a low-lying cloud in the mountain range. And when wet, the walkway’s upper floor, made of black stone, will reflect its surroundings.

Courtesy of Martin Duplantier Architects

There will also be three glass pavilions built near the bridge and available for guests to book VIP accommodations overnight. The pavilions will also include a cafe and 360° viewing platform.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2018.

Courtesy of Martin Duplantier Architects

This new project continues on China’s growing obsession with glass bridges. Not far away in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, the world’s highest and longest glass bridge was closed in September—after only being open for two weeks—due to an inundation of visitors.