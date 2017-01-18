You Can Go Sledding Alongside the Great Wall of China
By Erika Owen

Visiting the Great Wall of China is an extraordinary experience in itself, but if you're looking to make it even more memorable, head to the Great Wall section of Mutianyu.

Here, you can take a cable car to the top, and hop on a toboggan to get back down to the bottom.

The three-minute ride is an alternative to the cable car that also brings visitors back to where they started. If you're looking for adventure and a story to tell friends and family back home, opt for the former. The luge offers double cars—perfect for a parent and child—or single cars. After all of that climbing, you can just sit back, relax, and take in the centuries-old surroundings as you fly by.

According to The China Guide, the village of Mutianyu is also worth a stop. You can catch your own fish lunch or dinner and have it grilled up at a local restaurant. They suggest blocking off two hours for the entire Great Wall and tobogganing experience—keep in mind this section of the wall opens at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 5:00 p.m.

