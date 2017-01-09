Mesmerizing Aerial Footage Showcases World's Longest Floating Walkway
Mesmerizing Aerial Footage Showcases World's Longest Floating Walkway

By Talia Avakian

Walk on miles of blue waters.

On New Year's Day, China unveiled a stunning floating walkway, dubbed the world's longest, on the Hongshui River in the Luodian County of China's Guizhou Province.

Covering a total of 54,000 square meters, the attraction is twice the length of Manhattan in New York City.

Thousands of colorful lamps make for a glistening sight at night with special light shows for tourists, while the walkway provides a scenic way to explore the county's waters as winters tend to yield higher temperatures in Luodian County.

The country is also home to the world's longest sightseeing escalator and the world's biggest statue.

