Watch 5 Tons of Explosives Take Down 19 Buildings in Less Than 10 Seconds
By Erika Owen

There's nothing like a good (planned) building demolition video to kick off your day.

Controlled implosions happen all of the time, but there's a good chance you've never seen 19 buildings go up in dust at the same time. This is exactly what happened in the downtown area of Wuhan, China on January 21.

According to Mashable, each building was more than 12 stories high. This controlled demolition is the largest in the country's history, according to the South China Morning Post. So what does it take to bring down 19 buildings in 10 seconds? Answer: Five tons of explosives planted in 120,000 different locations around the 15-hectare area.

All of the leveling is being done to make way for a new business center, including what's in the plans to be one of the tallest buildings in the world at 2,320 feet tall. In an interview with South China Morning Post, implosion expert Wang Xuguang shared that this was China's first attempt to demolish such a large around in a metropolitan area (there's a train line located very close to the implosion site). He also said that more than four months of preparation time was saved by using an implosion method versus demolition.

Check out CCTV's footage of the incredible implosion above.

