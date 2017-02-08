Star Wars Land Finally Has an Opening Date

It's official: Disney has announced an opening date for its hotly anticipated Star Wars Land. The homage to the world of George Lucas and his ragtag gang of intergalactic rebels, misfits, and villains, will open to the public in 2019.

Star Wars Land has been in the works for a while, and was announced last year by Han Solo actor Harrison Ford himself.

There will be two, one in California and one in Florida: Each 14-acre park represents the largest “single-themed land expansion” that Disney has pursued, the company said, and both will transport guests to a “never-before-seen planet—a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space—where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.”

We know there will be a Millennium Falcon ride, another ride simulating a battle, a street market and restaurant, and plenty of high-functioning aliens and droids scattered throughout the immersive experience.

Given the ever-expanding scope of the franchise with new movies cropping up yearly and world-building expanding far behind the original trilogy, it's hard to say what else will find a home in Star Wars Land. 2019 can't come quick enough.