Japan’s Hot Tub Theme Park Gets an Opening Date

The world’s first spa-themed amusement park is expected to open this summer, in Japan’s Beppu City (about an hour-and-a-half flight from Tokyo).

Beppu City first teased audiences with the video last year, showcasing a concept of what the hot tub theme park would look like. In it, towel-clad visitors jump into cable cars and carousels filled with water, splash around in bathing pools, and lounge in steam-room gaming areas.

Beppu Mayor Yasuhiro Nagano had promised viewers that construction would begin on the park, dubbed Yuenchi, should the video reach one million views—which it quickly surpassed.

Now, the city is looking to fundraise 100 million yen (about US$887,721) towards the project, with a crowdfunding campaign kicking off on Japan’s version of Kickstarter, Campfire, on February 10, according to Japan Today.

The crowdfunding project has a target deadline of July 29, which is the current projected date of the park’s opening.

“The expectations are big for Yuenchi,” Nagano said in a press conference regarding the park’s development. “We’re hoping to create something that will live up to those expectations, delivering fun and excitement.”

The city is already famous for its hot springs, making it a natural choice for the one-of-a-kind attraction.