Widely Adored Swimming Pigs Found Dead in the Bahamas
By Erika Owen
Toby Gibson/Getty Images

There are seven or eight pigs left, according to local reports.

Swimming with pigs in Exuma has been a bucket list item for many travelers heading to the Bahamas for years. But on Sunday, a number of the widely adored, doggy-paddling pigs were found dead on the beach of Big Major Cay.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

According to Tribune 242, the number of pigs that died is still undetermined.

“I understand there are seven or eight pigs still alive. It’s still unclear on the number of animals that are dead,” Bahamas Humane Society President Kim Aranha told Tribune 242. “I’d say it’s more than seven but certainly not the 15 as initially reported on social media. The veterinarians are bringing the samples back but I can’t say how long it will take to get the results.”

One theory is that the pigs accidentally ingested something poisonous, given the sudden death of multiple pigs.

“It could be malicious but I don’t really see why someone would go out of their way to hurt those lovely animals,” Aranha said.

For now, you can still visit the remaining pigs at Big Major Cay.

