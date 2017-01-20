Meet the Diving Instructor Who Gets Hugs From His Friend the Shark
  1. T+L
  2. Animals
  3. Australia

Meet the Diving Instructor Who Gets Hugs From His Friend the Shark

By Erika Owen

Seven years ago, diving instructor Rick Anderson, who lives in Port Macquarie, Australia, bonded with a young female Port Jackson shark. Since then? They've been the bets of pals.

Anderson told Buzzfeed that he and the shark's meet-cute happened when he was showing his diving students how friendly sharks can be by playing with a freshly hatched one.

That shark is the one who will now tap Anderson on the legs if he doesn't open his arms for a hug quickly enough.

You can check out the besties frolicking in the ocean together above.

Of course, this is a very special friendship: Wild animals are, well, wild and should typically not be approached in their natural environments.

Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Raccoon Family Trip
These Baby Raccoons Went on the Road Trip of a Lifetime After Being Born in a Moving Van
Ruby seadragon filmed alive for the first time
A Ruby Seadragon Has Been Recorded for the First Time
Tourist dogs
London Bus Tours Have Gone to the Dogs
Florida Alligator
Watch a Massive Alligator Casually Stroll Across a Trail in Florida
Dog Rescues Owner
A Dog Saved Her Owner’s Life After He Slipped in the Snow
Bumble Bee Species Extinction
This Bumble Bee Species Is in Danger of Disappearing Forever
These Adorable Animals Are Helping Australia’s Tourism
Giant Tuna Sale
This Is What a $632,000 Tuna Looks Like
Advertisement
Advertisement
 