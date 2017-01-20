Meet the Diving Instructor Who Gets Hugs From His Friend the Shark

Seven years ago, diving instructor Rick Anderson, who lives in Port Macquarie, Australia, bonded with a young female Port Jackson shark. Since then? They've been the bets of pals.

Anderson told Buzzfeed that he and the shark's meet-cute happened when he was showing his diving students how friendly sharks can be by playing with a freshly hatched one.

That shark is the one who will now tap Anderson on the legs if he doesn't open his arms for a hug quickly enough.

You can check out the besties frolicking in the ocean together above.

Of course, this is a very special friendship: Wild animals are, well, wild and should typically not be approached in their natural environments.