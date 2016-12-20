Puppy Abandoned at Dublin Airport Gets a Forever Home

A puppy who was abandoned at Dublin Airport has found a new home, just in time for the holidays.

The puppy was found last week in a plastic container in the airport’s parking garage. On Monday, he was adopted by a member of the airport’s security team.

The six-week-old puppy, named Sneachta, was turned into the airport’s lost property department on December 15. The airport posted about the found puppy on social media in hopes of finding its owner, but to no avail.

Airport workers sent the puppy to a local veterinarian, where he was determined to be in healthy condition. The vet told the airport that because of his age, if the original owner could not be found, the puppy should go to a home that already had a dog.

After searching for the original owner for several days, an airport employee adopted the puppy into her home and renamed him Milo.

“We were overwhelmed with offers on social media from many members of the public offering to take Sneachta,” Dublin Airport spokeswoman Siobhan O'Donnell said in a statement. “We also received a number of blankets and toys for him, and these have gone with Milo to his new home. We would like to thank everyone for their concern in relation to Sneachta/Milo and also for their generosity in offering to rehome him.”

For those who offered to adopt Milo (née Sneachta), the airport encouraged supporting the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and adopting an animal currently in a rescue center or dog pound.

It’s still unknown how the puppy came to be left at the airport.