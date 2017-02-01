An Adorable Baby Hippo Was Born at the Cincinnati Zoo, and She Needs Your Happy Thoughts

On January 25, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Center welcomed a baby hippo named Fiona to its family.

The zoo has caretakers working around the clock to make sure the baby, who was born a full six weeks before her due date, is learning all of the necessary things a newborn hippo needs to learn: how to nurse on her own, walk, and swim.

Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Center

Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Center

A blog post on the zoo's website shares that Fiona was "too weak to stand to nurse from mom, seventeen-year-old Bibi." They also mentioned that the baby is still in close proximity to her parents so she can bond with the couple as she grows.

On Tuesday, January 31, the critical care team named the baby. "Even though Fiona’s not out of the woods yet, every baby needs a name and her animal care team thought the name was a perfect fit for their 'fair' little girl,” Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo, shared on the blog post.

Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Center

It's safe to say baby Fiona could use some healing thoughts. If you've got any to spare, send them over to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Center.