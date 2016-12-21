This Video of a Giant Panda Playing With a Snowman Will Warm Your Cold, Wintry Heart
  1. T+L
  2. Animals
  3. Toronto

This Video of a Giant Panda Playing With a Snowman Will Warm Your Cold, Wintry Heart

By Erika Owen

At some point in the process of growing up, a giant snowfall becomes less-than-exciting news. What was once an opportunity for a missed day of school and an afternoon building snow sculptures becomes a giant obstacle between you and the office that doesn't close in the event of precipitation.

Winter can still be that magical wonderland you looked forward to as a kid, you just need to do a little digging. For instance, look to YouTube for videos of animals have the. best. time. frolicking in the snow. The good people at the Toronto Zoo gave us all a precious gift when the built their giant panda, Da Mao, a snowman to play with. Lucky for all of us, they recorded it.

The following footage answers the question: What exactly would happen if you put a snowman and a giant panda in the same yard? It starts tame enough around 12:05:09, where you can watch Da Mao dig into the center of the snowman. Around 12:05:46, watch as the panda attempts to give the snowman what can only be described as a bear hug. But wait: Da Mao just really wants to stand on the snowman's head. Definitely tune in around 12:05:56 to watch the most adorable “panda falling off a snowman while simultaneously decapitating it” footage.

You should certainly stick around for the entire thing, but at least make it to 12:08:42, where the panda assumes the universal “it's Monday morning and I'm not leaving bed” stance. You're welcome.

Previous
The National Zoo’s Giant Panda Tian Tian is Still Playing in the Snow
Next
This Drone Video of Norway and Iceland Will Take Your Breath Away
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
National Zoo Pandas Historic Winter Storm Jonas
The National Zoo’s Giant Panda Tian Tian is Still Playing in the Snow
This Drone Video of Norway and Iceland Will Take Your Breath Away
Video: Watch a Rare White Whale Calf Play With Its Mom
Rollercoaster Restaurant
This English Restaurant Will Have a Rollercoaster Serve you Your Dinner
Dogs at Topnotch
Take Your Dog With You to Tennis Camp This Summer
BauBax
This Jacket Will Charge All Your Devices While You're Wearing It
Germany color footage
This Color-Restored Video Will Take You Back to 1945 Berlin
Advertisement
Advertisement