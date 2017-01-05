Watch These Otters Have an Absolute Blast in the Snow
Watch These Otters Have an Absolute Blast in the Snow

By Erika Owen

The only thing cuter than the fact that otters hold hands while they sleep is how they frolic in the snow.

It's true the first snow of the season brings out the kid in all of us, but these little otter friends from the Buffalo Zoo takes that to a whole new level.

Earlier this winter, a group off otters took advantage of the slick condition inside their habitat and turned it into a body-sledding frenzy. So, the next time you're faced with a cold, fresh snowfall as you attempt to make your way to work, channel the energy and attitude of these otters and smile through it.

