Watch a Massive Alligator Casually Stroll Across a Trail in Florida

When you spot an unbelievably giant lizard crossing a path in front of you, you'd better grab your camera.

“Mr. Humpback”—a 12-foot alligator living in the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Florida—is used to this treatment.

Nature lovers flock to this reserve in the hopes of taking in the local wildlife—Mr. Humpback included. Last Sunday, visitors were treated with quite the photo opp as the reptile lumbered across Marsh Rabbit Run, an area of the reserve connecting two different marshlands.

Mr. Humpback is a regular to the area, and has been spotted sunning in the area many times. The reserve includes Lake Hancock, which is known for its alligator activity.

While having the opportunity to watch animals like Mr Humpback in their natural habitats is surely a privilege, remember that you're a visitor to these animals' homes. Tabitha Biehl, the reserve's environmental land stewardship coordinator, told the Alaska Dispatch News that these particular onlookers were doing it right.

“The alligator was doing what alligators do. As far as we can tell from the video, it looks like (the observers are) close,” she said, “but they're also staying back and nobody was moving toward the alligator.”