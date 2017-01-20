How Petsitting Could Get You a Free Vacation
  1. T+L
  2. Animals

How Petsitting Could Get You a Free Vacation

By Jess McHugh
Dog Sitting
James D. Morgan

Pay for your home-stay with puppy cuddles.

Animal lovers may have just found the best new way to finance their next vacation.

TrustedHousesitters pairs home owners looking for animal care with travelers who are willing to take care of pets in exchange for a free stay.

House and pet-sitting opportunities are available all over the world—from New York City, to Barbados, to the Swiss Alps, the Independent reported.. With nearly 60,000 members in 138 countries, the opportunities for short-term and long-term travel abound.

Travelers can also pick and choose housesitting jobs based on their own preferences and needs, as each profile specifies whether the owner has dogs, cats, or other animals. Several listings in rural parts of the U.K. and France even have horses and chickens and some listings in the U.S. and Canada have small farms.

Sitters must go through I.D. verification and criminal background checks so that pet owners can have peace of mind they are leaving their furry friend in good hands. Travelers get a place to stay complete with the company of a furry companion. It’s a win-win.

Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Meet the Diving Instructor Who Gets Hugs From His Friend the Shark
Raccoon Family Trip
These Baby Raccoons Went on the Road Trip of a Lifetime After Being Born in a Moving Van
Ruby seadragon filmed alive for the first time
A Ruby Seadragon Has Been Recorded for the First Time
Tourist dogs
London Bus Tours Have Gone to the Dogs
Florida Alligator
Watch a Massive Alligator Casually Stroll Across a Trail in Florida
Dog Rescues Owner
A Dog Saved Her Owner’s Life After He Slipped in the Snow
Bumble Bee Species Extinction
This Bumble Bee Species Is in Danger of Disappearing Forever
These Adorable Animals Are Helping Australia’s Tourism
Advertisement
Advertisement
 