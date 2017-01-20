How Petsitting Could Get You a Free Vacation

Animal lovers may have just found the best new way to finance their next vacation.

TrustedHousesitters pairs home owners looking for animal care with travelers who are willing to take care of pets in exchange for a free stay.

House and pet-sitting opportunities are available all over the world—from New York City, to Barbados, to the Swiss Alps, the Independent reported.. With nearly 60,000 members in 138 countries, the opportunities for short-term and long-term travel abound.

Travelers can also pick and choose housesitting jobs based on their own preferences and needs, as each profile specifies whether the owner has dogs, cats, or other animals. Several listings in rural parts of the U.K. and France even have horses and chickens and some listings in the U.S. and Canada have small farms.

Sitters must go through I.D. verification and criminal background checks so that pet owners can have peace of mind they are leaving their furry friend in good hands. Travelers get a place to stay complete with the company of a furry companion. It’s a win-win.