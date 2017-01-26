People are Knitting Massive Sweaters for Rescue Elephants in India
People are Knitting Massive Sweaters for Rescue Elephants in India

By Erika Owen
Knitting elephants sweaters
Roger Allen

If you're looking for something happy and heartwarming, this is it: There are people in India knitting giant sweaters for elephants to wear during the country's cold snap.

Elephant conservation and care center Wildlife SOS is home to a number of rescue elephants, and while they won't have to face the elements alone and unattended to, that doesn't mean they are susceptible to the occasional chill. Local villagers have already made three of the 23 elephants their own sweaters, each with a unique pattern and color palette.

Knitting elephants sweaters
Roger Allen

Wildlife SOS co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan shared with The Dodo that each sweater takes about four weeks to make. The elephants usually wear blankets to keep warm during colder months (and you can purchase a blanket for an elephant on the Wildlife SOS website).

"It is important to keep our elephants protected from the bitter cold during this extreme winter, as they are weak and vulnerable having suffered so much abuse making them susceptible to ailments such as pneumonia,” Satyanarayan told The Dodo. “The cold also aggravates their arthritis which is a common issue that our rescued elephants have to deal with."

