Cats Are Joining the Westminster Dog Show

For the first time ever, cats will be judged at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The show—which will be held on February 11, 13 and 14 at New York City's Madison Square Garden—announced on Monday that this year the judges will see an additional three dog breeds, as well as a program for cats.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

It won’t be a competition between the species where cats and dogs vie for best pet, however. Cats will have their own agility competition and show alongside dogs at a casual “meet the breeds" event.

This isn’t the first time the Westminster Kennel Club has included cats on the program, but it is the first time they will be seen alongside dogs in the same event, according to the New York Times.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

And the Westminster Kennel Club is switching things up for the main event, too. The final judging program will feature three new breeds—the American hairless terrier, the sloughi, and the pumi.

“It's a celebration of dogs—and now cats—but it needs to be a little bit of everything for everybody,” Gail Miller Bisher, a spokeswoman for the Westminster Kennel Club, told AM New York. “That's what we like about it."

About 2,800 dogs of 200 different breeds will compete in this year’s show. Tickets are available online and at the door.