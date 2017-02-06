Watch a Baby Hippo Take Her First Steps
Watch a Baby Hippo Take Her First Steps

By Erika Owen

Fiona, at the Cincinnati Zoo, was born prematurely.

You may remember Fiona, the newborn hippo who is living at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Center.

She was born six weeks early, and staff are still unsure if she'll survive the next couple of weeks. The little hippo is beating the odds.

She just took her first steps on Sunday, much to the delight of her zoo family and fans around the world. The zoo also reported on Facebook that the hippo is up to 37 lbs and has been eating more than she ever has before.

Check out the video of Fiona's first steps above—and keep sending those healing vibes her way!

