Here’s What to Expect Onboard United’s New Polaris Business Class

United Airlines unveiled its first Polaris business class cabin on a newsly delivered Boeing 777-300 this week.

The airline has called its new class the “most significant product transformation in more than a decade,” drawing specific attention to the new pods and seats designed for each passenger.

Each seat lies flat to a length of six-and-a-half feet and is designed to provide complete privacy for passengers looking to sleep through their flights.

Courtesy of United

Meal time is also an important component of the new Polaris experience. Tray tables are designed to allow passengers to leave their seats while they’re still holding food. There’s also a bloody mary or wine cart available, depending on time of day. According to Travel Weekly, Polaris meal offerings will depend on the flight’s origin and destination, although the airline has developed “48 salads, 96 appetizers and 248 entrees” for service.

United’s first Polaris aircraft will begin service between Newark and San Francisco on Thursday. It is one of 14 777-300s that United will add to the fleet this year. Beginning March 25, the plane will start bringing passengers on international flights, starting with service from San Francisco to Hong Kong.

United will gradually replace all business class cabins with Polaris.

In addition to the new cabin, United is unveiling Polaris business class lounges in eight airports around the world, including Chicago O’Hare’s lounge, which opened in December.

