Trump Impressed a Plane 'Can Look So Beautiful' at 30
  1. T+L
  2. Airlines + Airports

Trump Impressed a Plane 'Can Look So Beautiful' at 30

By Jessica Plautz
Trump impressed a plane can look so beautiful at 30.
Getty Images

"What can look so beautiful at 30? An airplane."

President Donald Trump took a tour of the Boeing assembly plant in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday.

Besides taking a tour of the plant and of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the trip is also job and budget related—Trump has criticized the cost of Boeing aircraft although he has not explained what specifically is overpriced. Boeing has a contract to build the next Air Force One, the presidential aircraft.

In a speech at the facility, Trump took the opportunity to comment on the current Air Force One plane's looks.

"That plane, as beautiful as it looks, is 30 years old,” the president said. “What can look so beautiful at 30?"

Boeing South Carolina employs about 7,500 people, also contributing to additional jobs in the state, according to a Boeing spokesperson.

The company is so ingrained in U.S. history that every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has visited a Boeing facility, or a company that Boeing now owns.

Previous
Here's What Trump Force One Looks Like
Next
Donald Trump's Campaign Plane Has Been Flying With Expired Registration
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's Campaign Plane Has Been Flying With Expired Registration
In-Flight Items
10 Products for Sleeping on Planes That Look Ridiculous (But Are Actually Amazing)
Woman in Restaurant
Yes, Your Looks Can Determine Where You Sit at a Restaurant
Now You Can Feel Less Guilty About Looking at Cat Photos on the Internet All Day
Lightening Strikes Airplane
Here’s Why Planes Can Be Struck by Lightning and Survive
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Chloe Moretz is seen at Los Angeles International Airport on February 28, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
On-the-Go Beauty Hacks: How to Master the 'Au Naturel' Look
Jennifer Lopez's tips for air travel
How to Step Off a Plane Looking As Fresh As Jennifer Lopez, According to Her Makeup Artist
Lobster Risotto or Steamed Sea Bass? American Airlines Debuts Impressive New Menu
Advertisement
Advertisement
 