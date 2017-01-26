Spirit Airlines Customers Just Got a Faster Way to Get Through the Airport

Spirit Airlines isn't known for its perks, but the budget airline has a new feature frequent travelers will appreciate.

Spirit, as well as U.K. airline Virgin Atlantic, have joined the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck program, allowing their customers to speed through airport security.

Starting January 26, customers flying on either airline who qualify for TSA PreCheck will be able to skip the regular security lines and head to the PreCheck entrance, where they can go through airport security without having to remove their shoes, light jackets, belts, or take laptops and compliant liquids out of their carry-ons.

With the program—which requires an $85 application fee—travelers wait five minutes or less at security checkpoints, according to the TSA. PreCheck is available in more than 180 airports throughout the U.S.

Customers flying with Spirit can add their Known Traveler Number (KTN) during the booking process, or attach it to an existing reservation with the airline under the Manage Travel section of Spirit’s website.

Courtesy of Spirit

For Virgin Atlantic passengers, a valid KTN or a Customs and Border Protection-issued PASS ID will apply to flights specifically between the U.S. and the U.K. Once customers are approved, they’ll get a PreCheck indicator on their mobile or printed boarding pass to bring to the airport. Customers who are connecting on other eligible carriers will be required to re-enter their KTN in a separate reservation when booking or at least 72 hours before departure to qualify.

Virgin Atlantic is the first U.K. airline to participate in PreCheck.

Meanwhile, Spirit’s move gives customers flying with the airline—often known for charging for everything from checking a bag to printing a boarding pass—a faster way to get through the airport before boarding their flight.

Spirit customers who don't have TSA PreCheck can also purchase the airline's Shortcut Security service, which allows them to go to the fastest lane at select airports.