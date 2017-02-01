Your Baggage Allowance on Spirit Airlines is About to Get Smaller

American budget airline Spirit Airlines is slashing the size of personal items allowed on board by a quarter starting this April.

The airline’s stripped-down, Bare Fare service promises customers super low ticket prices, but charges them for additional bags, selecting seats, and in-flight refreshments.

Currently, the airline does allow passengers to carry on one complimentary personal item, like a backpack or purse, at a maximum size of 16" x 14" x 12".

But when the 25-percent size downgrade goes into effect on April 4, that personal item will be limited to a maximum size of 18" x 14" x 8".

Fees for customers who bring oversized or overweight baggage can reach as high as $150, though passengers do have the option to pay in advance for cabin baggage, with prices starting at $26.

The move comes at a time when legacy carriers like American Airlines and United Airlines have recently introduced their Basic Economy fares, which will now prevent lower-paying customers from using the overhead bins.

Spirit Airlines currently operates flights within the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.