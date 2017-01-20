Emirates Now Offers First Class Passengers Seaweed-infused Pajamas
  1. T+L
  2. Airlines + Airports

Emirates Now Offers First Class Passengers Seaweed-infused Pajamas

By Cailey Rizzo
Emirates' seaweed pajamas
Courtesy of Emirates

Emirates prides itself on providing one of the most luxurious first class experiences in aviation—and it’s all in the details.

This week the airline introduced a brand-new, unique perk for first class passengers: seaweed-infused pajamas.

They are calling the new perk “the world’s first moisturising lounge wear designed for an airline,” and it’s meant to make sure first class passengers needn’t put up with the dry skin problems that plague everyone back in coach.

The pajamas are created with something called “Hydra Active Microcapsule Technology.” Basically the fabric was pressed with “billions of capsules” to make it release “naturally-moisturising sea kelp during movement.” So even passengers who are stuck on a plane with re-circulating air for hours can leave the aircraft feeling more refreshed than when they boarded.

The pajamas also come with a felt pouch for those who want to continue wearing their first-class sleepwear long after the flight. Apparently the moisturizing capsules in the pajamas can last for up to 10 washes.

But if moisturizing pajamas alone are not enough to lull a passenger to sleep, Emirates also provides ”sheep-skin like” blankets, slippers and an eyemask. Passengers can stop at the onboard “shower spa” and get ready for sleep with Bulgari amenity kits, which include seaweed skincare products (to match the pajamas).

The amenity kits come in eight different styles, all leather, and are available to all first class passengers on overnight long-haul flights.

Previous
Women’s March on Washington Protesters Got a Mid-flight Surprise on Southwest
Next
Hyatt Acquires Miraval Resorts to Focus on Wellness Travel
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Southwest Flight to Women's March With Pink Lights
Women’s March on Washington Protesters Got a Mid-flight Surprise on Southwest
woman with laptop in airport
These Are the U.S. Airports With the Fastest Wi-Fi
Wallethub Reward Rankings
A Guide to the Best Frequent Flier Programs of 2017
Most annoying plane passengers, Expedia
The 10 Worst People on Your Airplane
What will become of Trump's jets and helicopters
Trump’s Private Jets Are an Unprecedented Problem
Luggage at airport
The Transportation Department Wants Airlines to Be Transparent About Baggage Fees
MH370 will remain unsolved
Malaysia Airlines Search Suspended After 3 Years and $135 Million
What happens when you put on your oxygen mask
This Is What Really Happens When Oxygen Masks Drop on an Airplane
Advertisement
Advertisement
 