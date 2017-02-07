Ryanair Thinks It’s Being Too Nice to Travelers

It may seem like an unlikely conclusion: Budget airlines, famous for no-frills flights and stringent bag policies, are too nice.

But according to The Independent, that’s exactly what the Irish low-cost carrier, Ryanair, has determined.

“We’re becoming victims of our own niceness,” Neil Sorahan, Ryanair’s chief financial officer, told the digital British newspaper.

Sorahan said a 2013 policy shift to permit a second piece of carry-on luggage (one 22-pound bag and a smaller personal item) and to relax enforcement at the gate, has led travelers to “take advantage” of the lenient airline.

“We’ve noticed some customers are bringing larger-than-permitted bags onboard, which can cause delays,” Robin Kiely, Ryanair’s head of communications, told Travel + Leisure. “The policy may be reviewed should this practice continue.”

Travelers bringing over-stuffed packs are being encouraged to return to standard cabin luggage (like those easy-to-measure rolling suitcases), or face harsher carry-on guidelines and less forgiving gate agents.

In addition to merciful baggage regulations, we must agree—Ryanair is pretty agreeable when it comes to airfare (remember when they sold seats for only €2?). The airline is currently selling one-way fares for romantic getaways starting at as €9.99 (that’s about $10.70) to more than 200 destinations across Europe.