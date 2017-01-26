These New Airport Gyms Will Take Away Your Excuse for Not Working Out When Traveling

Soon travelers won’t have to skip a workout just because they’re on the move.

ROAM Fitness, which is opening its first location inside of Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Friday, is an all-encompassing space that gets travelers exercised, fed, showered—and then onto their flights.

Airport fitness is a trend that seems to be catching on at airports around the country. Philadelphia International Airport offers stationary bikes for passengers to use while waiting for their flight and Chicago O’Hare has a complete fitness center for passengers. However ROAM’s offerings are a bit different than what’s already on the market.

Courtesy of Roam Fitness

Each studio will be located after airport security to help travelers make the most of their wait and ensure that they can proceed directly to their gates after working out.

And the spaces themselves are tailed to provide a complete fitness experience for travelers—even those who came unprepared for a workout.

ROAM will provide lululemon gear and Brooks running shoes for rent (included in the price of an access pass). Showers—with complimentary Malin+Goetz products—can be secured via a reservation system to ensure that guests reach their gates on time (and don't make their seatmates' flight stinky).

Nutritional food and beverages will also be available for purchase. And at the end of a workout, guests can opt to have their sweaty gym clothes vacuum-sealed in a bag so they won’t stink up the rest of their luggage.

Courtesy of Roam Fitness

The team behind ROAM Fitness is hoping to expand around the world and already has several contracts in negotiation with airports across the country.

“Our vision is to have gyms in airports across the country and abroad so that people can care for their bodies on travel days,” Cynthia Sandall, co-founder and CEO/CMO of ROAM Fitness, told Travel + Leisure. “As our locations increase we hope to see a behavioral shift in how people book their flights, choosing to have layovers where there are ROAM Fitness facilities and even selecting their origin and destination airports based on where we are located.”

Day passes to the airport gym are available for $40; monthly passes for $175; or yearly passes for $600.