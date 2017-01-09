Qatar Airways Is Selling Flights to Asia for Less Than $500
By Talia Avakian
David Taylor-Bramley/Getty Images

Qatar Airways’ Travel Festival is back for a second year, offering travelers the chance to get some major savings on flights, hotels, and rental cars.

The promotion includes even greater savings for travelers this year, with some of the lowest rates to destinations like Abu Dhabi starting at just $420.

The round-trip flight deals, which apply to Economy and Premium Class flights between January 11 and December 15 of this year, also include flights to Bangkok for as low as $475 and flights to Kuala Lumpur for $450.

Those who are traveling with family and friends will be rewarded with additional discounts as part of the festival's companion deals, while adults traveling will be able to bring up to two children (up to age 12) for free when purchasing Economy Saver and Economy Value fares.

Members of the airline's Privilege Club will earn double their Qmiles and Visa cardholders will get an additional 15 percent off of their purchases made during the promotion period, but deals don't just apply to flights.

Travelers will also get a 10 percent discount on car rentals and a 10 percent discount on hotel reservations with AccordHotels when ordering from the airline's website.

There's also opportunities to win a slew of prizes and goodies that include free upgrades to Business Class, Gold Privilege Club memberships, up to 100,000 Qmiles, and the opportunity to win free tickets to any of the more than 150 destinations the airline flies to, at a valued cost of $40,000.

Those who want to take advantage of the deals will need to book by January 16.

