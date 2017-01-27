Qantas Opens Maintenance Facility at Los Angeles Airport

Qantas debuted its new engineering facility at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, which is designed to accommodate the Airbus A380 aircraft.

The $30-million hangar—one of the largest in North America—has two aircraft parking pads, a spare parts facility, “mega doors” made of translucent material to let light in, sky lights in the roof, electric vehicle charging stations, and aircraft access docking.

Qantas, an airline based in Australia, is going to use the facility to do maintenance checks on its A380 and Boeing 747 aircraft during ground time in Los Angeles.

“We can have up to four aircraft on the ground at LAX at once and some are here for around 14 hours, so it makes sense to have a facility where we can make good use of that time by doing scheduled maintenance,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement. “Australia will always be where we do the majority of our maintenance, and we’ve invested heavily in our onshore facilities in recent years, but LAX is our next biggest transit point so we’re pleased to now have a facility that reflects that.”

Qantas plans to use the facility to maintain its new B787-9 Dreamliner as well, when it enters service in late 2017, according to the airline.