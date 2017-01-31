U.K. Flight Takes Off With No Security Screenings for First Time in 50 Years
  1. T+L
  2. Airlines + Airports
  3. Great Britain

U.K. Flight Takes Off With No Security Screenings for First Time in 50 Years

By Jess McHugh
TSA
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

No long TSA lines for these passengers.

As most travelers know, waiting in line and going through security screening at airports can feel like one of the most frustrating and tedious elements of travel.

Few people can deny the necessity of screening passengers for dangerous materials and weapons—except, perhaps, the leadership at a tiny airport in Campbeltown, Scotland.

Passengers at Campbeltown boarded a plane to Glasgow without any of the usual security checks Monday, making it the first such flight to have taken off in the U.K. in nearly 50 years, according to The Independent. (When the passengers landed in Glasgow, however, they were required to go through security screening there.)

The only security test of the 15-passenger aircraft before departure was an oral one, in which passengers were asked if they were carrying unlawful objects, including weapons or certain liquids.

The small town of Campbeltown is primarily known for its whisky and boasts some 34 distilleries.

Authorities from the airport insisted that the decision was safe and that the Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority had approved their decision. Other voices in the aviation community were skeptical of the move, however.

“The flight path into Glasgow is close to nuclear power facilities at Hunterston; the large oil terminal and facilities at Finnart on Loch Long and Ministry of Defense establishments at Coulport, Faslane and Glen Douglas,” said David Avery, a negotiator for the Prospect airport workers’ union, the Telegraph reported. “Lowering security at Highlands and Islands airports could make these sites, and the airports themselves, far more likely to be potential targets.”

The airport wasn’t the only one to opt out of security screenings, the Telegraph reported. Barra Airport and Tiree Airport, which are also operated by Highlands and Airports Limited (HIAL), instituted the same protocol. All three airports are located in Scotland, and their flight paths travel to nearby cities and towns in Scotland, according to their website.

Previous
Millennials Feel ‘Vacation Shamed’ for Taking Time Off
Next
What It Looks Like to See All Flights Taking Off at the Same Time
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Aquivit Terrace on the Viking Star
For the First Time, a River Cruise Favorite Takes to the Open Sea
Apple Is Teasing a Black Friday Sale for the First Time in Years
Apple Is Teasing a Black Friday Sale for the First Time in Years
Strawberry Moon June 20th 2016
A Strawberry Moon and Summer Solstice Line Up Tonight for the First Time in 67 Years
Disney Bachelorette Party
Disney's U.S. Parks to Change Their Pricing for the First Time in 60 Years
Moulin Rouge NYC
Moulin Rouge Visits New York City for the First Time in 126 Years
A crowd gathers at the Airlander's maiden flight in England.
World's Largest Aircraft Takes First Flight
Boeing 747 1969
Watch Footage of the First Boeing 747 Taking Flight
Watch: 433 Hot-Air Balloons Take Off at the Same Time
Advertisement
Advertisement
 