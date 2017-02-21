Norwegian Air Gets Go-ahead for Super-cheap Flights

“The most affordable non-stop fares to Europe that Americans have ever seen.”

Last Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration approved low-cost airline Norwegian Air to begin flights to and from the U.S.

The airline can now open new routes to destinations in Ireland and Scotland.

“We are excited that we can announce our new transatlantic 737-MAX flights, including routes, start dates, and fares, very soon,” Anders Lindström, director of communications at Norwegian Air, told Travel + Leisure.

Destinations will include Cork, Ireland, with its 17th-century alleys and Blarney Castle, and Edinburgh, Scotland, one of our top destinations for solo travelers.

An FAA spokesperson told T+L that Norwegian will be able to provide service on seven Boeing 737-800s to the Stewart International Airport in New York, the T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, and the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, with flights originating from Belfast, Bergen, Dublin, Cork, Shannon, and Edinburgh.

The airline will be offering “the most affordable non-stop fares to Europe that Americans have ever seen,” Lindström said.