These Are the New Planes Coming From Aircraft Manufacturers in 2017

Everyone is moving forward in 2017—including airplane manufacturers. Across the board, all major manufacturers are planning on unveiling new jets over the next 12 months.

Boeing will launch two new versions of the 737 this year, the 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9. The 8 is expected to be delivered to Southwest within the first half of the year. It features a longer fuselage and a capacity to carry 36 more passengers than the MAX 7. The MAX 9 will expand even more, with a range of 3,600 nautical miles and a capacity for an additional 16 passengers than the MAX 8. Although tests of the plane are scheduled to begin this year, it likely won’t be delivered until 2018.

The first 787-10 is really taking shape-- moving into the wing to body join position at #Boeing South Carolina. #Dreamliner pic.twitter.com/aIP4oRULlG — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) December 19, 2016

It’s likely that within the next few years Boeing will also launch two business jet variations.

The #A330neo with its nice dress on! This new player offers -14% fuel burn/seat as well as the #AirspaceByAirbus cabin for ultimate comfort. pic.twitter.com/DImHTYNO2O — Airbus (@Airbus) December 23, 2016

Meanwhile at Airbus, everybody is focusing on the “neo” or new engine option. The A321neo will be shipping out this year alongside a brand-new A330neo. The latter is a wide-body plane, designed to compete with Boeing’s Dreamliner. And A350-1000, which made its first test flight a couple months ago, is set for delivery in late 2017. The jet is Airbus’s longest edition of the A350XWB (extra wide body) to date and is capable of accommodating up 440 passengers.

The E195-E2 is taking shape – right on schedule. The first wing box is now in position on the assembly line: https://t.co/nRboVBQbHs pic.twitter.com/t9zSF9vNce — Embraer (@embraer) November 18, 2016

And lastly, Embraer will introduce two new aircraft this year. The Brazilian manufacturer will roll out two planes from the new E2 series, the E190-E2 and the E195-E2. The E195 is the largest aircraft the manufacturer has ever produced, capable of carrying 132 passengers in one single-class cabin. It’s expected to fly for the very first time at some point this year.