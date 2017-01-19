The 10 Worst People on Your Airplane

There are different levels to how awful one can be. And these different levels of horridness come out when trapped on board an airplane for hours at a time.

Expedia recently released the results of its annual airplane etiquette study and using survey data from more than 1,000 American passengers, they ranked the absolute worst types of people on board a plane.

“As we embark on 2017, millions and millions of people will be taking to the air this year, and should know that there’s no better gift you can give to a fellow traveler than respect and generosity,” John Morrey, vice president and general manager of Expedia, said in a statement. “The Airplane Etiquette study shows that small acts of decorum can go a long way. After all, as it relates to flights, we are quite literally all in this together.”

From those who bring their own seafood as snack to those whose headphones play loud enough for the entire cabin to here, these are the 10 worst types of people to sit next to on a plane.

10. Pungent Foodies

Thirty percent of passengers agree that sitting next to someone with strong-smelling food is awful.

9. The Armrest Hog

The armrest hog was cited by 34 percent of passengers to be terrible company.

8. Seat-Back Guy

A.K.A. the person who reclines his seat immediately after take-off was cited by 35 percent of passengers as awful.

7. The Queue Jumper

Someone who jumps the line was selected by 35 percent of responders to be a loathsome passenger to deal with.

6. Chatty Cathy

The passenger who cannot take a hint and will just keep talking.

5. The Boozer

A person who is overly intoxicated on board a flight was voted horrible company by 49 percent of passengers surveyed.

4. The Audio Insensitive

A passenger who either talks loudly or listens to music loud enough for the entire cabin to hear. Forty-nine percent of respondents loathe sitting next to this dreaded type.

3. The Aromatic Passenger

differs slightly from the “pungent foodies” in that the aromas are produced from their bodies (or perfume) and not the food they’re eating. Over half of all respondents (55 percent) wish they could escape.

2. Inattentive Parents

Other passengers blamed inattentive parents are to blame for children behaving badly onboard planes, according to 59 percent of passengers. But they still aren’t the worst people in the cabin.

1. The Rear Seat Kicker

This was voted—by a large majority—the absolute worst human on the plane. According to 64 percent of survey respondents, the entire cabin would be a better place without them there.