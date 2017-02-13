Lufthansa Begins Service of the World’s Most Environmentally Friendly Wide-body Jet

The inaugural flight of the airline's new A350 landed in New Delhi.

The first of Lufthansa’s 10 new Airbus 350-900s began regularly scheduled service from Munich to New Delhi on Monday.

The jet is the world’s most modern, state-of-the art wide-body aircraft in the world, with spacious interiors and designed to be "digital native" with Wi-Fi systems built into the aircraft, rather than added on later. It is known as being the most environmentally friendly, since it consumes 25 percent less fuel and produces 25 percent less emissions. It is also much less noisy when taking off compared to similar planes of its size.

Lufthansa’s A350 aircraft seats 293 passengers: 48 life-flat seats in business, 21 in premium economy, and 224 in economy in a 3-3-3 configuration. The 10 new planes will replaces the company’s A330s and A340s that are currently uses for longhaul international routes.

On March 14, Lufthansa will fly its first A350 to the U.S. for LH flight 424, departing Munich for Boston.

Airfare for Lufthansa’s A350 trans-Atlantic flights start at around $410 for economy, $1,800 for preminum economy, and $3,800 for business class seats, according to The Points Guy.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Lufthansa joins a handful of other airlines that fly variations of the A350, including Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and Singapore Airlines.