Check Out Korean Air's Brand New 787 Dreamliner
  1. T+L
  2. Airlines + Airports

Check Out Korean Air's Brand New 787 Dreamliner

By Jessica Plautz
Korean Air's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Courtesy of Korean Air/Jim Anderson Photography/DJ & Company

Korean Air took delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Wednesday, the first of 10 the airline will get in the next two years.

The 787-9 has about 20 percent better fuel efficiency than the airliners it replaces, according to Boeing. It has a range of 7,635 nautical miles, carries 290 passengers with a two-class configuration, and is 206 feet in length and almost 56 feet in height.

The aircraft is the newest model of Dreamliner operated by airlines, while the 787-10 was just unveiled last week and Boeing plans to deliver it to airlines in 2018.

Korean Air's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Courtesy of Korean Air/Jim Anderson Photography/DJ & Company

“The 787 Dreamliner will be a key member of Korean Air's fleet as we continue to introduce next-generation airplanes to our customers,” Korean Air President Walter Cho said in a statement. “The aircraft is fuel efficient, quiet, has lower operating costs and it's spacious and very elegant.”

Related: Watch a Boeing 787 Dreamliner Take Off and Land in Slow Motion

Korean Air is getting 10 Dreamliners—five this year and five more by 2019. “The cabin features are impressive and will ensure maximum comfort for Korean Air's passengers,” Cho said.

Boeing's Dreamliner, which has had some technical difficulties since its unveiling, is comparable to the Airbus A380.

Korean Air's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Courtesy of Korean Air/Jim Anderson Photography/DJ & Company
Korean Air's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Courtesy of Korean Air/Jim Anderson Photography/DJ & Company
Korean Air's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Courtesy of Korean Air/Jim Anderson Photography/DJ & Company

Korean Air operates 462 flights a day to 131 cities in 46 countries on six continents, according to the airline.

The Dreamliner will be used on long-haul flights from Seoul to Toronto, Madrid, and Zurich beginning later this year.

Korean Air's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Courtesy of Korean Air/Jim Anderson Photography/DJ & Company
Korean Air's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Courtesy of Korean Air/Jim Anderson Photography/DJ & Company

Other airlines that use the Dreamliner 787-9 include All Nippon Airways, United, British Airways, and about a dozen more.

Korean Air's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Courtesy of Korean Air/Jim Anderson Photography/DJ & Company
Korean Air's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Courtesy of Korean Air/Jim Anderson Photography/DJ & Company

All Nippon Airways, based in Japan, has the most 787-9s (21), and United Airlines has the second most (18).

Korean Air's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Courtesy of Korean Air/Jim Anderson Photography/DJ & Company
Previous
Boeing Promises to Speed Up Construction of New 787 Dreamliners
Next
Boeing 787 Dreamliner Finally Takes Off
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Watch a Boeing 787 Dreamliner Take Off and Land in Slow Motion
TWA Terminal
Seven Hidden Places to Check Out at Open House New York
Marnie the Dog Airbnb
Check Out Marnie the Dog's Stunning Beverly Hills Airbnb
Y-3
Check Out the Designs for Virgin Galactic's Space Suits
Advertisement
Advertisement
 