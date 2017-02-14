A $65-million Pet Terminal Is Opening at a New York City Airport

Pets can say goodbye to ruff travels through JFK.

Pets passing through John F. Kennedy International Airport will soon have new luxury digs to call home while their owners are in transit.

The ARK at JFK is a $65-million “terminal for animals,” and the first leg of its three-part roll-out was revealed on Monday. The newly-opened ARK Pet Oasis will help educate pet parents on flight requirements before takeoff, microchip pets if necessary, provide food and water as needed for the flight, get pets boarded, receive pets coming into JFK, and much more. An Equine & Livestock Export Center and an Aviary In-Transit Quarantine are now also fully operational, but that’s only a sampling of what’s to be expected at the new terminal.

Courtesy of The ARK at JFK/AnthonyCollins.nyc.

When completed, the 24/7/365 facility will also house a 20,000-square-foot luxury spa where pets can undergo grooming and massage therapy, splash in pools shaped like bones, or get "pawdicures with colored nail pawlish.”

Pets who stay overnight in the ultimate luxury suites will sleep in human-sized beds, watch flat-screen TVs, keep in touch with owners via webcam and gaze at framed photographs, chosen specifically by owners to “make your pet feel even more at home,” according to Curbed.

Courtesy of The ARK at JFK/AnthonyCollins.nyc.

The 178,000-square-foot space will include an overnight kennel, boarding, on-site veterinary care, a diagnostic lab, and a USDA-approved import quarantine area for necessary cases.

The Ark will be able to accommodate pets, horses, birds, livestock, and a variety of exotic animals once the facility is fully functional.

The space was designed in collaboration with Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Paradise 4 Paws luxury pet spa, Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, and Worldwide Flight Services (which transports pets around the world).