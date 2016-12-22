Passenger Removed From JetBlue Flight After Confronting Ivanka Trump

As if the holiday travel season wasn't stressful enough, politics are also making the skies less friendly.

A passenger was removed from a JetBlue flight about to depart New York City on Thursday morning after confronting Ivanka Trump, who was seated in economy with her children.

“Your father is ruining the country,” the man yelled, according to TMZ. “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

Another passenger told TMZ that the man, who was carrying his own child, yelled “You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!” as he was removed.

The daughter of the president-elect, meanwhile, tried to distract her children with crayons.