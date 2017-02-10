Here's Why India Wants to Change the Name of All Its Airports

India is starting to regret naming all of its airports after historical figures. It's something we all take for granted: the simplicity of an airport with a helplessly boring name.

Los Angeles International, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Beijing Capital International, Denver International—all less than original yet amazingly easy to navigate. But, when you find yourself in India, you're put up against airports with names like Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Unless you're familiar with the area, there's no telling where you might be headed from the sounds of these travel hubs.

These figures are all very important to history (both local and world), but it's becoming downright confusing for foreigners who find themselves wandering those hallowed halls. According to The Indian Express, the government is considering a proposal to rename all existing airports according to their geographic location and name all new airports in the same way.

But these personalities would not be entirely erased. Instead of naming the entire airport after the figures, the government is considering naming airport terminals after them. That sure beats the good old "Terminal 2" we're used to seeing on tickets.