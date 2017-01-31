The Movies and TV Shows Coming to In-flight Entertainment in February

Unwind on your next flight with these hits.

From new releases to time-tested favorites, airlines are bringing an array of flicks onboard this month to make your journey all the more entertaining.

We’ve rounded up the movies and television shows you can catch on four major U.S. airlines this month, from thrillers and comedies to dramas and romantic classics.

Virgin America

Movies: Star Trek: Beyond, Ghostbusters, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets, Independence Day: Resurgence, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Now You See Me 2, The Shallows, Captain Fantastic, Keanu

Star Trek: Beyond, Ghostbusters, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets, Independence Day: Resurgence, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Now You See Me 2, The Shallows, Captain Fantastic, Keanu TV Shows: House of Cards, Jane the Virgin, The Affair, Billions, Vinyl, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Ray Donovan, The Big Bang Theory, Girls, Arthur, Fraggle Rock

Delta

New Movies: The Girl on the Train, Inferno, Doctor Strange, The Accountant, Trolls, Masterminds, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Max Steel, 9, El Jeremias (Jeremy), Inseparables (Inseparable), The Peter Pan Man, Cigarettes et chocolat chaud (The Fabulous Patars), Line Walker, My Dad & Mr. Ito, Funny Soccer, The Beauty, Bittersweet, Your Lie in April, Bambitious, A Place Called Happy

The Girl on the Train, Inferno, Doctor Strange, The Accountant, Trolls, Masterminds, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Max Steel, 9, El Jeremias (Jeremy), Inseparables (Inseparable), The Peter Pan Man, Cigarettes et chocolat chaud (The Fabulous Patars), Line Walker, My Dad & Mr. Ito, Funny Soccer, The Beauty, Bittersweet, Your Lie in April, Bambitious, A Place Called Happy New TV Shows: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 4), People of Earth, The Simpsons (Seasons 26 and 27), 12 Monkeys (Season 2), Eyewitness, Pregau, Profugos, Adventure Time, The Amazing World of Gumball, Clarence, Might Magiswords, The Powerpuff Girls, Let’s Go to Work, Mac & Izzy, SuperPower Heroes, The Grand Canal, Love in the City, Tough Trains, Headspace Meditation, Chopped, Flip or Flop

Southwest Airlines

New Movies: The Accountant, Deepwater Horizon, 1991 Beauty and the Beast, Lilo & Stitch, The Incredibles, and Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

The Accountant, Deepwater Horizon, 1991 Beauty and the Beast, Lilo & Stitch, The Incredibles, and Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life New TV Shows: New episodes of Beat Bobby Flay, Cake Hunters, Caribbean Life and Beachfront Bargain Hunt

Alaska Airlines