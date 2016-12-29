Couple Surprised With First Class Upgrade and $30,000 Suite After Delayed Honeymoon
Couple Surprised With First Class Upgrade and $30,000 Suite After Delayed Honeymoon

By Cailey Rizzo
British Airways upgrade for honeymooners
Courtesy of British Airways

British Airways helped one couple experience a Christmas honeymoon they’ll never forget.

Earlier this year, Hanna and Tom Bowran were forced to delay their honeymoon after their daughter, who was born with a rare medical condition, needed vital hospital care.

When they arrived at Heathrow Airport in December for their delayed honeymoon, they were greeted by British Airways employees who informed them that they had been selected to win an “unforgettable” vacation.

British Airways upgrade for honeymooners
Courtesy of British Airways
British Airways upgrade for honeymooners
Courtesy of British Airways

The couple was upgraded to first class for their transatlantic flight and given access to the airline’s first class lounge before take off.

Once they arrived in New York City, the couple was taken to the Intercontinental New York Barclay hotel, where they discovered that the airline has upgraded their standard hotel room to the presidential suite. The suite typically costs $30,000 per night and includes a marble entrance, gym, library office and baby grand piano in its 3,400 square feet.

While in New York, the airline took the Bowrans for drinks at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center, ice skating at the Rockefeller Center rink, on a private tour of the Concorde at The Intrepid Air and Space Museum, on a shopping trip to Macy’s and a night at the theatre to see The Book of Mormon.

In the coming year, British Airways will continue treating special customers to upgrades. Customers who have already booked travel with British Airways for 2017 are encouraged to email the airline their stories for a chance to win their own “unforgettable holiday.”

The airline is also hosting a contest wherein customers who post their travel photos to Instagram with the hashtag #FlyBA2017 through January 3 could win a trip from London to New York, Dubai or Barcelona.

