Airlines Announce Fee Waivers Across the U.S. for Winter Storm

The storm could deposit snow as far south as the Texas panhandle.

Several U.S. airlines have begun issuing change fee waivers for flights affected by a severe winter storm bearing down on the southeast this weekend.

The winter storm is set to deposit snow and ice across the eastern U.S., with up to three inches of snow in southern regions including the Texas panhandle, the Weather Channel reported. Travelers who have flights scheduled over the weekend should always check directly with their airline to verify the status of their flight, and several airlines have issued blanket announcements for certain regions of the U.S.

United Airlines will waive change fees and fare differences for anyone flying out of several airports in both the southeastern U.S. and the southern plains. Passengers booked on flights departing January 6-7 from southeastern airports can rebook at no added charge for flights departing on or before January 10, and southern plains passengers departing January 6 can rebook for flights departing on or before January 9. For a full list of airports included in United’s waiver, passengers can check the important notices section of their website.

Delta and American Airlines are both offering similar waivers for flights to or from the southeastern U.S. and southern plains regions this weekend, and all travel must be rebooked for flights departing on or before Jan. 10.

JetBlue is waiving change or cancel fees for airports in the Boston metro, New York metro, and Washington, D.C. metro areas for flights departing January 6. Passengers must rebook before January 13.

Southwest Airlines passengers can rebook travel for departing flights within 14 days of their original scheduled flight.