These Are the Best Airlines When it Comes to On-time Performance

Each year, aviation insights company FlightStats pulls together a list of the best and worst airlines based on their on-time performance.

The results are pulled from a total of 500 sources, Jim Herzel of FlightStats told Bloomberg, including airport data, airline records, and data from flight-tracking and radar services.

Below are the top 10 best international, major, regional, and low-cost airlines based on their 2016 arrival performance.

Top 10 Major Airlines

1. Alaska Airlines: on-time arrival (87 percent)

2. Delta Air Lines: on-time arrival (85.17 percent)

3. WestJet: on-time arrival (82.73 percent)

4. Southwest Airlines: on-time arrival (81.89 percent)

5. United Airlines: on-time arrival (81.83 percent)

6. American Airlines: on-time arrival (80.16 percent)

7. Frontier Airlines: on-time arrival (77.44 percent)

8. Virgin America: on-time arrival (77.33 percent)

9. JetBlue Airways: on-time arrival (76.33 percent)

10. Air Canada: on-time arrival ( 76.30 percent)

Top 10 Regional Airlines

1. Hawaiian Airlines: on-time arrival (91.14 percent)

2. WestJet Encore: on-time arrival (87.64 percent)

3. Horizon Air: on-time arrival (86.23 percent)

4. Endeavor Air: on-time arrival (84.88 percent)

5. Mesa Airlines: on-time arrival ( 84.19 percent)

6. SkyWest Airlines: on-time arrival (83.59 percent)

7. PSA Airlines: on-time arrival (82.4 percent)

8. Shuttle America: on-time arrival (81.96 percent)

9. ExpressJet: on-time arrival (81.93 percent)

10. Envoy Air: on-time arrival (81.45 percent)

Top 10 Low-cost Carriers

1. Iberia Express: on-time arrival (89.64 percent)

2. Air Baltic: on-time arrival (88.68 percent)

3. Solaseed Air: on-time arrival (85.9 percent)

4. Air Do: on time arrival (83.38 percent)

5. WestJet: on-time arrival (82.73 percent)

6. Southwest Airlines: on-time arrival (81.89 percent)

7. Norwegian Air: on-time arrival (80.6 percent)

8. Nok Air: on-time arrival (79.87 percent)

9. Niki: on-time arrival (77.62 percent)

10. Frontier Airlines: on-time arrival (77.44 percent)

Top 10 International Airlines

1. KLM: on-time arrival (88.53 percent)

2. Iberia: on-time arrival (88.18 percent)

3. JAL: on-time arrival (87.8 percent)

4. Qatar Airways: on-time arrival (86.34 percent)

5. Austrian: on-time arrival (85.74 percent)

6. ANA: on-time arrival (85.54 percent)

7. Singapore Airlines: on time arrival (85.54 percent)

8. Delta Air Lines: on time-arrival (85.17 percent)

9. TAM Linhas Aereas: on-time arrival (85.07 percent)

10. Qantas: on-time arrival (84.3 percent)