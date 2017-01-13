Finnair Picked Friday the 13th to Send Flight 666 to HEL

Finnair wins Friday's award for subtle but hilarious pranks.

The airline sent Flight 666 from Copenhagen to Helsinki on Friday, January 13. And it gets better: Helsinki airport's code is HEL.

In case you were wondering, the flight landed safely at its final destination at 1:31pm GMT, just three minutes later than scheduled.

“It has been quite a joke among the pilots,” pilot Juha-Pekka Keidasto told Reuters. “I'm not a superstitious man. It's only a coincidence for me.”

Can it get worse?

Flight 666 to HEL on Friday 13th pic.twitter.com/sZeaSFpVCD — Mike (@FR24mike) May 13, 2016

This isn't the first time the airline has sent Flight 666 out on Friday the 13th. It's last seemingly fateful trip was in May 2016.

According to Gizmodo, the airplane is 13 years old this year, making this even more of an occasion. Well played, Finnair.