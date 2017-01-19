These Are the U.S. Airports With the Fastest Wi-Fi

Suffering through a long layover or waiting for a delayed flight are two of the more frustrating experiences a traveler can go through. But being stuck at the airport can be less terrible with reliable Wi-Fi.

But Wi-Fi speeds can vary greatly from airport to airport.

The best airport for Wi-Fi speed is Denver International Airport (DIA), in Colorado, with 61.74 Mbps, according to Ookla Speedtest data.

Philadelphia (PHL) and Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) airports came in second and third, respectively.

DIA invested $2.5 million to upgrade its Wi-Fi since 2015, and those funds have paid off, according to an Ookla spokesperson.

“It is likely this speed is at least heavily partially due to recent investments,” Ookla spokeswoman Adriane Holter told the Denver Post.. “That being said, there are lots of factors that impact internet speed in any given location, so I can’t say definitely that the top spot is totally due to those investments.”

The worst airport for Wi-Fi of those surveyed was Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) airport, with just 2.71 Mbps.

Cellular data speeds also varied greatly airport to airport, with Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) landing the top spot with a speed of 45.79 Mbps. As a comparison, New York’s LaGuardia (LGA) airport saw the lowest ranking, with a speed of 7.25 Mbps.