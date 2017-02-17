Delta Named the World’s Most Admired Airline

Delta Air Lines again has been named the No. 1 airline in Fortune’s new ranking of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

For the annual list, Fortune surveyed 3,800 industry professionals, executives, and analysts about corporate reputations. The methodology does not take into account consumer feedback or opinion.

Fortune’s 2017 World’s Most Admired Airlines

Delta Air Lines Air France-KLM Cathay Pacific Singapore Airlines Lufthansa Group United Continental Holdings Southwest Airlines ANA Holdings

This is the sixth time in seven years that Delta has ranked No. 1 in the industry. Air France-KLM moved up one spot to No. 2 this year, Cathay Pacific jumped three spots to No. 3, while Singapore Airlines fell two spots to No. 4. Last year, Singapore was named by readers as the best airline for Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards.

In addition to 51 industry lists, Fortune also publishes an annual list of the Top 50 Most Admired Companies using a slightly different methodology, based on top performers from last year’s industry lists and survey input from experts in all industries. This year, two airlines returned to the Top 50: Southwest Airlines at No. 8 and Singapore Airlines at No. 33. The top three companies named this year were Apple, Amazon, and Starbucks.

Survey respondents were asked to rate companies within their own industry using nine key attributes: from investment value and quality of management, products, and services to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.