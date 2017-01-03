Customs Outage Was Not Cyberattack, According to Border Control

A U.S. customs system outage that triggered extensive airport delays across the country Monday was not caused by any "malicious" incident, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The outage occurred in several airports across the country on Monday from approximately 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, causing long wait times for passengers arriving on international flights. Despite the technological difficulties, border control insists it was still able to screen potential security threats by using the department's access to other security databases.

“During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards. At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Following the long weekend for the New Year holiday, airports were especially crowded, and many exasperated travelers posted photos and videos on social media to express their discontent. Two people even fainted while waiting in line at Miami International Airport, a passenger told the local NBC news station.

Mercury Retrograde at Miami Airport. pic.twitter.com/3y6Zz9l8XO — Jessica Adams (@jessicacadams) January 3, 2017

@cnnbrk please let US Customs know the Miami airport could use a little help. Thousands of us waiting in a "line". pic.twitter.com/VGLUOUiaoP — Garret Prather (@garretp) January 3, 2017

Airports affected included Miami International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, John F. Kennedy International, Logan International and Los Angeles International, NBC News reported.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the system failure, according to the Associated Press.