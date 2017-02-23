Video Shows Airplane Caught in Strong Winds as It Makes Crash Landing in Amsterdam

No one was injured when a Flybe plane crash landed at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Thursday afternoon, although the video footage of the incident is dramatic.

The airplane's landing gear collapsed as it was landing at the airport.

One passenger caught the landing on camera.

Bad weather and strong winds caused the undercarriage of Flybe Flight BE1284 to collapse. The airplane came to a stop on the side of the tarmac, and emergency services were quickly onsite.

“Flybe can confirm that there has been an incident involving one of our aircraft, flight no BE1284. The aircraft departed from Edinburgh at 1410 local time bound for Amsterdam,” a Flybe spokesperson told The Independent. “The incident occurred at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at approximately 1659 local time. We can confirm that there are no injuries and all passengers have been bussed to the airport terminal. Our primary concern is for the welfare of the passengers and crew.”

Here's some footage of the plane after it came to a stop on the runway: