China Will Start Fingerprinting Foreign Tourists

Foreign visitors to Beijing will now be greeted by added security measures.

Chinese authorities will soon begin fingerprinting all foreign visitors as a security measure, Reuters reported Monday, citing information from the Ministry of Public Security.

The measure, required for foreign passport holders ages 14-70, will go into effect first at Shenzhen airport, in the southern region of the country, on Friday. The new security and immigration initiative will then be rolled out at other airports throughout the country, according to the same report. The rule will exempt countries with whom China has a reciprocal agreement, Associated Press reported.

China is not the first country to require fingerprinting for all foreign visitors. The U.S., South Korea, and Japan—to name a few—all have similar requirements.

Japan stated at the time that the fingerprinting was instituted to prevent terror. Chinese authorities have been more vague about the goal of this policy, however.

The Ministry of Public security described it as a “important measure to strengthen entry and exit management.”